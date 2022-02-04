Critical Comparison: Angel Pond (NYSE:POND) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Angel Pond (NYSE:POND) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Pond and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Pond N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 117.60% 9.79% 5.35%

This table compares Angel Pond and Trinity Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Pond N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $54.96 million 8.72 $9.00 million $3.48 5.05

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Pond.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Angel Pond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Angel Pond and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Pond 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 0 8 0 3.00

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $16.69, suggesting a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Angel Pond.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Angel Pond on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

