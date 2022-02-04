Critical Comparison: California BanCorp (CALB) and Its Competitors

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare California BanCorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get California BanCorp alerts:

49.7% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares California BanCorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 20.42% 9.32% 0.68% California BanCorp Competitors 29.16% 12.50% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California BanCorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $65.47 million $13.37 million 12.61 California BanCorp Competitors $1.24 billion $279.51 million 12.42

California BanCorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California BanCorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp Competitors 2186 9120 7403 532 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 14.49%. Given California BanCorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California BanCorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp’s peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California BanCorp peers beat California BanCorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.