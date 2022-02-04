Critical Review: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) & Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47% Westbury Bancorp 24.08% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Republic First Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.66 $25.18 million $0.33 15.24 Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 2.27 $9.53 million $3.35 9.85

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Republic First Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.

