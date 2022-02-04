Critical Survey: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) & Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.4% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ANSYS and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 6 3 0 2.20 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS currently has a consensus price target of $334.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 24.92% 12.26% 8.72% Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANSYS and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.68 billion 16.98 $433.89 million $5.31 61.61 Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.82 -$8.08 million ($0.17) -10.94

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANSYS beats Great Elm Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

