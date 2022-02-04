Critical Survey: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) vs. Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get BancFirst alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BancFirst and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $170.03 million 14.46 $167.63 million $5.03 15.01 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BancFirst pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 33.61% 14.91% 1.53% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BancFirst beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks; Community Banks; Pegasus Bank; Other Financial Services; and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions t

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.