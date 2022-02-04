Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Crocs worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

