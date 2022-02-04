Crown Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $961,105.18 and approximately $1,925.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,285.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.79 or 0.00735841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00229441 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00025182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,989,146 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

