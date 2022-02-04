Crypterium Price Hits $0.29 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $23.65 million and $3.42 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00115243 BTC.

Crypterium is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,496,810 coins and its circulating supply is 81,499,259 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

