CryptEx Price Hits $6.61 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $6.61 or 0.00016235 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $562,172.46 and $42.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.25 or 0.99625282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00021172 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.10 or 0.00486280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

