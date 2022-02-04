CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading Up 73.3% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 73.3% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $420,352.75 and approximately $6,053.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.41 or 0.07195512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,387.82 or 0.99988320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006633 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.