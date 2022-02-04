Cryptonovae Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,210.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $3,210.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.87 or 0.07183871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,309.50 or 1.00059113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006667 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,833,703 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

