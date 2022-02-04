CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $833,861.31

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $833,861.31 and approximately $500.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00188126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.82 or 0.00366669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

