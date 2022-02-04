CryptoZoon 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.06 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.32 or 0.07438204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.96 or 0.99780434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,881,434 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

