CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 8.7% Higher

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.47. 13,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 487,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

