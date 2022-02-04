CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

