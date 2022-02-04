CUE Protocol Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.06 or 0.00029097 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $84,212.98 and approximately $100.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.32 or 0.07438204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.96 or 0.99780434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.