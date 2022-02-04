Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $227.31. 23,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.87. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

