CureVac (CVAC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2022 – CureVac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

1/21/2022 – CureVac was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

1/19/2022 – CureVac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

1/18/2022 – CureVac is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – CureVac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

12/22/2021 – CureVac was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

CVAC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,763. CureVac has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

Get CureVac alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 441.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $10,656,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.