Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 261,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Curis worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 520,190 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Curis by 68.3% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Curis by 21.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,023,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 542,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.