cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $11,731.35 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $11,731.35 or 0.28969524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $117.31 million and $522,735.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00111336 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.