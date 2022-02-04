CVS Group’s (CVSG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,878 ($25.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($21.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,835 ($38.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 69.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,317.31.

In other news, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($28.76) per share, for a total transaction of £28,234.80 ($37,960.20). Also, insider Richard A. Connell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,205 ($29.65) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($29,645.07). Insiders bought a total of 4,227 shares of company stock worth $9,247,880 in the last quarter.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

