CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $5,273,070.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

