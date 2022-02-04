CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

