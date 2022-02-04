CWV Chain (CWV) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $10.13 million and $10,950.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.97 or 0.07159466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.18 or 0.99701563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

