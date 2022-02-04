CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $170,446.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,436.09 or 0.99853287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00076097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00027161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.