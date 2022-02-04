Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.26 million and $55,362.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $132.06 or 0.00325368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009587 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00058318 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 375.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 463% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,676 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

