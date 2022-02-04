Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYXT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

