Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $9.63 billion and approximately $279.60 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,632,246,906 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

