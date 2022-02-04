Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,265 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 31.36% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:WEBS opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

