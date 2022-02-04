Danakali (LON:DNK) Trading 4,551.2% Higher

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK)’s stock price traded up 4,551.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27). 1,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £73.67 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.75.

Danakali Company Profile (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

