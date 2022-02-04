Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Raised to 100.00 at Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 29,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

