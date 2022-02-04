DAOventures Market Capitalization Tops $435,359.48 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $435,359.48 and approximately $30.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.