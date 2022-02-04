Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DASTY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 119,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,247. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
