Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.60 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $9,575.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

