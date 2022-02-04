Databroker Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.60 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $9,575.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00110918 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

