Datamine (DAM) Hits One Day Volume of $8,743.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $228,642.08 and approximately $8,743.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00361039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006712 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.66 or 0.01243913 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,247,071 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

