DAV Coin Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $1.05 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41,239.71 or 0.99890069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00290416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00027315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

