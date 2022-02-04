David C. Boyles Buys 1,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,645. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,961,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,487,000 after buying an additional 375,374 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

