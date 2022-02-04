David C. Duffy Sells 3,266 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $100,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $32.33. 390,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,204. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Quanterix by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.