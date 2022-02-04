David Jakeman Sells 3,300 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $18,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 1,030,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,861. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $482.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.