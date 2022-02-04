David M. Cole Buys 5,000 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,455,259.58.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,907.00.

On Monday, January 24th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,162.50.

On Monday, January 10th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,763.50.

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,674.00.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.26. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$271.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

