David R. Horn Sells 2,944 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 318,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seer by 58.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Seer by 238.8% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seer by 150.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seer by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Seer by 1,545.6% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 329,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.