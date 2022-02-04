Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $153.67 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $153.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 394,967,589 coins and its circulating supply is 390,414,278 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

