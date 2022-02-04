Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $142.50 million and $742,954.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 394,964,540 coins and its circulating supply is 390,456,249 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

