Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $177,866.69 and approximately $2,875.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

