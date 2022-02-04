Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY22 guidance to $14.50-15.15 EPS.

NYSE:DECK traded down $17.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.52. 26,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.30. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.