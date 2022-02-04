Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $487.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $480.00 to $487.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s current price.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.25.

Shares of DECK opened at $322.15 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

