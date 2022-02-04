Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.25.

Shares of DECK opened at $322.15 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

