DECOIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $53.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006932 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001145 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,175,922 coins and its circulating supply is 56,321,857 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

