Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Up 1.3%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.52. 26,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 65,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

